Welcome Thandiswa the rock star

Music provocateur Thandiswa Mazwai rang in 25 years of SA's freedom in a rebellious way.

She lived up to the hype of her Fetish concert on Friday night at the Newtown Music Factory in Johannesburg.

The theme, as Mazwai pointed out as she graced the stage topless, was "free my body".

While revellers flaunted their fetish style in scantily clad ensembles and risque S&M getups, Mazwai was the icing on top by pushing the envelope the most.

She bared a very dungeon-centric look on stage consisting of her naked top half adorned with rope bondage.

Committing to the torture chamber look, she rocked up on stage with her hands cuffed with BDSM rope, before breaking loose in the second song.

Completing the getup was a tulle skirt and avant-garde sunglasses that looked like they were borrowed from Vin Diesel in Pitch Black.