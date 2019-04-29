Welcome Thandiswa the rock star
Music provocateur Thandiswa Mazwai rang in 25 years of SA's freedom in a rebellious way.
She lived up to the hype of her Fetish concert on Friday night at the Newtown Music Factory in Johannesburg.
The theme, as Mazwai pointed out as she graced the stage topless, was "free my body".
While revellers flaunted their fetish style in scantily clad ensembles and risque S&M getups, Mazwai was the icing on top by pushing the envelope the most.
She bared a very dungeon-centric look on stage consisting of her naked top half adorned with rope bondage.
Committing to the torture chamber look, she rocked up on stage with her hands cuffed with BDSM rope, before breaking loose in the second song.
Completing the getup was a tulle skirt and avant-garde sunglasses that looked like they were borrowed from Vin Diesel in Pitch Black.
"In this space everyone's body is safe and if you don't like that you can leave. We don't need you," Mazwai said in between songs.
Her set with art-rock band Blk Jks was rockabilly, with Mazwai opening the show by shouting: "You said you want something different, well here it is."
With Mazwai often doing a tongue twister ala Gene Simmons of rock band Kiss, there was no doubt that the rock star in her was born.
In the middle of the set she brought a female stripper.
At the end on the show, she asked the audience to jump on stage to come dance with her. They stripped off as they chanted: "What do you know about loving girls like me? You cannot use me."
Performance art duo FAKA and DJ Doowap were some of the supporting acts, with Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi spotted in the crowd.
The show aimed to educate people about gender-based violence, homophobia and transphobia.