Legendary musician Doc Shebeleza is barking at the Joburg high court to stop a Joburg company from auctioning off his multimillion-rand kennel.

Shebeleza's 22-room villa in Fairland was supposed to have been auctioned off on Thursday by a sheriff after an alleged failure to pay more than R120,000 to Simrock CC, a company which built a grotto room and a koi pond in his house back in 2006.

TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD