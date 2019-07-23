Lootlove is determined to work on herself, no matter how 'painful' it is

Motherhood has changed Lootlove and helped her realise that she needs to work on herself - something she previously took for granted.

The Metro FM presenter, who gave birth to twin girls a few months ago, has been sharing her experiences of motherhood. She recently spoke out about how she had to go through the journey of healing from everything that has hurt her in the past - if not for herself then for her babies' sake.

"Whatever needs healing, whatever pain, trauma, anything that made me shrink myself and dim my light? We are working on it! Digging it all out! No matter how excruciatingly painful!" she said.

"There is no other option. I must heal. I must find myself on the other side. No matter what."