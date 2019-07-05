Siyabongwa Thwala tells our stories in theatre

"It is a story of siblings growing together and their politics. It becomes worse, especially if it's boys. They are testing each other's strength and do not know when to stop."

He says though people may understand the show in their own way, it is educative on culture and challenges the religious beliefs which are big in Africa.

Thwala says SA is lagging behind in terms of telling its own stories. He says the country still believes in accommodating people who speak English. His issue is that African stories told in English end up being distorted.

"When you destroy a human being, you take away their power by making them feel their language was not important. Language goes with the culture and a way of living.

"When we tell our stories in English we are not doing justice to them. Sometimes you watch a soapie and you ask yourself where are these people portrayed in the show living?"

Apart from shooting Isibaya, he is also doing another drama he does not want to reveal much on. Thwala feels theatre should be a requirement for all actors.

"Doing theatre is a revival on why you are a storyteller. TV will never give you that opportunity. It is about time and deadlines.

"It is about what people say on Twitter. Due to this young actors focus a lot on social media more than polishing their talent. Theatre gives you the time to drive the emotions and explore. I take it as a detoxer."

The 50-year-old is careful not to play a role the same way in different shows. "I love my job and I treat my work with care and respect. But many people rather worry about being popular on Twitter, the same platform that can drop you and cause depression.

"Artists need to use social media to promote their work not posting that you bought a cup of tea. Because on the day you don't have the money to buy the cup of tea, what are you going to post?"