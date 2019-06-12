Where to stream The Queen and other addictive dramas

Gone are the days when you had to rush home to make sure you didn’t miss a minute of your favourite show. Now you can catch up at the click of a button, thanks to internet TV.

Here are the top local drama series now available to stream.

Everyone’s talking about The River, and you can’t afford to miss a thing. From Lindiwe’s evil antics to smart, tough Itu, The River is full of characters we love – and love to hate. The River is set in Pretoria and follows the lives of the Dlaminis and the Mokoenas, two families from different backgrounds who are brought together and divided by the discovery of a diamond in Cullinan, just a stone’s throw from the city.



