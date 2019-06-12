Where to stream The Queen and other addictive dramas
Weddings, funerals, crimes and punishment – here’s where to watch your daily and weekly dramas
Gone are the days when you had to rush home to make sure you didn’t miss a minute of your favourite show. Now you can catch up at the click of a button, thanks to internet TV.
Here are the top local drama series now available to stream.
The River
Everyone’s talking about The River, and you can’t afford to miss a thing. From Lindiwe’s evil antics to smart, tough Itu, The River is full of characters we love – and love to hate. The River is set in Pretoria and follows the lives of the Dlaminis and the Mokoenas, two families from different backgrounds who are brought together and divided by the discovery of a diamond in Cullinan, just a stone’s throw from the city.
- On DStv Now - live-stream The River on the DStv Now app when you’re not at home
- On Showmax - stream new episodes of The River on Showmax every day or binge-watch from the beginning
The Herd
The pursuit of wealth and power can lead a man to sacrifice his soul. The Mthethwa family is close-knit, but they’re threatened by secrets and supernatural forces in this compelling, creepy drama. In the second season, we’ve been horrified by the lengths people will go to to get what they want – even dabbling in witchcraft and considering sacrifice.
- On YouTube - watch the very first episode of The Herd on YouTube
- On DStv Now - livestream The Herd on the DStv Now app
- On Showmax - stream new episodes of The Herd weekly or binge-watch from the beginning
The Queen
This juicy show follows the lives of two families involved in a life of crime and luxury. The two family leaders, Harriet and Gracious, are always at loggerheads with the community, the police and each other.
- On DStv Now - live-stream the latest episodes on DStv Now or catch up straight after they air
- On Showmax - stream new episodes of The Queen every day or watch all seasons from the beginning
Isithembiso
Isithembiso is a youth drama that tells the story of two young people from rural SA trying to make it in the dazzling city of iGoli – but all that glitters is not gold.
- On DStv Now - stream the latest episodes of Isithembiso on DStv Now
- On Showmax - stream new episodes of Isithembiso daily or watch it from the beginning
Isibaya
In Thukela Valley, an old feud between two powerful families interferes in the lives of a loving couple. The bitter feud continues in the city of gold, where the Zungus seek to build their fortune. Can the couple’s love survive or will their families tear them apart? Winner of the 2018 Safta for Best TV Soapie.
- On DStv Now - stream the latest episodes of Isibaya on DStv Now
- On Showmax - binge-watch the first 5 seasons of Isibaya on Showmax
How to get DStv Now
DStv subscribers can sign up for DStv Now at no extra cost. Go to now.dstv.com to register and start streaming.
How to get Showmax
Sign up for a 14-day free trial at Showmax.com. Thereafter, access to a tonne of local and international series, movies and documentaries costs just R99 per month.
DStv Premium subscribers get Showmax at no extra cost – visit the website to sign up. DStv Compact and Compact Plus subscribers can add Showmax to their subscription for just R49 per month.
This article was paid for by Showmax.