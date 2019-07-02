Late hurrah for Sho Madjozi!

Music superstar Sho Madjozi is the only one that can keep Minister Nathi Mthethwa waiting for two hours at OR Tambo International Airport.

The 25-year-old rapper, real name Maya Wegerif, arrived back home yesterday from Los Angeles after her victory at the BET awards.

Her flight was delayed by two hours but that did not dampen the ululations and dancing as her family, friends and fans waited in numbers for her fashionably late arrival.

Her mother, Rosemary Phaweni, proudly rocking her colourful layers and xibelani (knee-length traditional Tsonga skirt), led the celebrations with Mthethwa and Limpopo MEC for sports, arts and culture Thandi Moraka .

"We are here to say we celebrate you. Sho Madjozi has shown the world that you can be authentic and intelligent. People think that for you to be intelligent you must speak fluent French or English," said Mthethwa, the minster of arts, culture, sport and recreation.