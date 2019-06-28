Palesa Morgan on her and Phat Joe's lil girl: 'You are a dream'

Phat Joe's fiancée and model, Palesa Morgan is loving every moment of motherhood.

The couple welcomed their little princess into the world a few weeks ago and Palesa has described her as a "dream".

Taking to Instagram, Palesa shared a snap of her bare baby bump which was taken the night before she gave birth.

She described how she anticipated their bundle's arrival.

"Night before you arrived. I was totally ready for you to come out my belly I felt huge and so tired, why don't they tell you how tired you feel."