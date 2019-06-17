Entertainment

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share first snap of baby Archie's face

By Jessica Levitt - 17 June 2019 - 12:45
The couple revealed the first picture of baby Archie.
Image: Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex used Father's Day to share the first picture of baby Archie's face just over a month after he was born.

Taking to their official Instagram account, the royal couple posted the picture of Archie holding onto Prince Harry's hand.

The Instagram account has more than 8,5m followers and at the time of publishing this article, the picture got more than 1,5m likes.

Thousands of people took to the comments section to show love to the young royal, with many wishing Harry on his first Father's Day.

