South Africa

SA's lunchbox charity bags R460,000 in donations after birth of royal baby

By SUMIN WOO - 17 May 2019 - 18:04
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son, Archie, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son, Archie, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8.
Image: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Almost exactly a month before their royal son Archie was born, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an announcement to help thousands of children beyond their own.

In lieu of gifts for their baby, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked for the public to donate to four charities – one of them being the Lunchbox Fund, a South African organisation that provides meals to hungry schoolchildren across the country.

The Lunchbox Fund has received $32,000 (about R460,000) in donations from 16 countries since the April 5 announcement.

Following Archie's birth on May 6, the charity saw a "small spike" in contributions, totalling 65 new donations by the end of last week.  

With its meals costing about R3, the organisation can now provide nearly 150,000 additional lunches.

Since its founding in 2005, the Lunchbox Fund has delivered 20-million meals across all nine provinces, ultimately working toward its goal of supporting children's education.

Oprah defends Meghan Markle: 'She has a warm, giving and loving heart'

Hating on Meghan? She wouldn't know cause she's doesn't read any of it.
Entertainment
1 month ago

IN PICTURES | Meghan Markle's first African Royal Tour

Meghan Markle seems to be taking being a royal in her stride. The Duchess of Sussex recently completed her fir African Royal Tour which the ...
S Mag
2 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Pedestrian throws rock into truck's windscreen in KZN
Chaos after eThekwini mayor granted R50,000 bail for graft charges
X