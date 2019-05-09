World

BBC fires radio presenter after chimpanzee tweet about Britain's new royal baby

By Reuters - 09 May 2019 - 13:17
The presenter tweeted a picture of a chimpanzee dressed in clothes underneath an announcement of the royal couple leaving the hospital with their newborn son.
Image: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The BBC has fired a British radio presenter who tweeted an image of a chimpanzee dressed in clothes below the caption "Royal Baby leaves hospital".

Meghan, wife of Prince Harry, gave birth in the early hours of Monday morning to a baby boy, Archie, the first mixed race child to be born into a senior position in British royalty in recent history.

"Just got fired," Danny Baker, a broadcaster with BBC Radio 5 Live, said on Twitter.

The BBC also reported the news. A spokesman for the BBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

