The world's confused: Is royal baby Archie a prince or not?

Little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is seventh in line to the British throne, which certainly makes him royal, but does it make him a prince?

The answer is complicated, but no, he's not.

Why not, his dad's a prince?

It all comes down to a decree issued by one of Archie's ancestors, King George V, in 1917.

According to Time magazine, this decree states that the British sovereign's children and their grandchildren (in the male line) are automatically granted the title of prince or princess. That's why Queen Elizabeth's grandson Harry is a prince.

When it comes to the sovereign's great-grandchildren, however, King George V declared that only the oldest son of the Prince of Wales’s eldest son would be given a grand royal title.