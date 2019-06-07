ANC will be the same under Cyril Ramaphosa

If President Cyril Ramaphosa's track record is anything to go by, then we will probably see the same old "modus operandi " for the ANC of old which is "all talk but no real action" with regards to the most important matter which is the incompetence and massive corruption in almost all national and local government structures, including our failing state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

None of the guilty top ANC officials will go to jail or pay back the money they stole. Most of the SOEs and various government departments as well as local municipalities are "technically insolvent" and the only way for them to continue to operate will be to take loans or to increase costs of electricity and water as well as taxes on fuel and rates on properties.

This will continue to impact negatively on the ANC's promise to facilitate job creation and provide free quality housing, free education and free healthcare to the masses.