I didn't know about Durban mayor's arrest, claims KZN premier-elect

In a statement issued by his office on Wednesday, Zikalala rejected the audio clip as an attempt to create the impression that he knew about Gumede's arrest.

"I take serious exception to anyone suggesting that I have had any prior knowledge of any arrest. It is very clear that some rogue elements are now involved in a campaign to distract me from carrying out my responsibilities.

"I have instructed my office to hand over the audio clip to law enforcement agencies and cyber experts for investigation. We need to establish the identity of the voices behind the conversation and reasons behind such unfounded allegations," said Zikalala.

He added: "I want to assure the people of this province and the country as a whole that our main focus at the moment is on establishing the government of the people. On May 8, millions of people celebrated the opportunity to elect the party of their choice to lead the government that represents their aspirations. We don't want to betray the trust of those who voted as they are waiting for service delivery."