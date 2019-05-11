DJ Tira: I didn't snub gogo on purpose

When DJ Tira tried to flex by posting a video of himself walking on stage, the last thing he probably expected was to be accused of being rude to a gogo.

But that is exactly what happened when Tira was dragged on social media for apparently snubbing a gogo who had been waiting for him.

In the video, Tira could be seen walking through a crowd of people before heading on stage at the Driekoppies Stadium in Mpumalanga when a woman reaches out to him. Unfortunately the star walks right past her.