DJ Tira: I didn't snub gogo on purpose
When DJ Tira tried to flex by posting a video of himself walking on stage, the last thing he probably expected was to be accused of being rude to a gogo.
But that is exactly what happened when Tira was dragged on social media for apparently snubbing a gogo who had been waiting for him.
In the video, Tira could be seen walking through a crowd of people before heading on stage at the Driekoppies Stadium in Mpumalanga when a woman reaches out to him. Unfortunately the star walks right past her.
Fans took to the comment section to call him out for ignoring the woman and said it was "just not on". They called him a "hypocrite" and accused him of acting like he was better than other people because of his celebrity status.
As fans shared their disappointment in the star, Tira told one user that he would never do it on purpose.
"Do you know me as a person who will do such on purpose?" he added.
He later edited his post to clear the air.
"I didn't see that lady trying to greet me ?, if you know me you would know I wouldn't just ignore someone trying to show me love. I guess I switched into the zone a minute early. Ngiyaxolisa."