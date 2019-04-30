Legendary Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder fulfills a capella awards dream

Multi Grammy award-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala has fulfilled his longtime dream for the isicathamiya music to be recognised as a national music treasure and cultural export by launching an awards ceremony dedicated to the genre.

The Cothoza Music Awards, which are part of the legendary group’s programme called the Ladysmith Black Mambazo Mobile Academy — an initiative aimed at reviving and developing isicathamiya music — will be held at the Durban Playhouse on June 22.

Through the programme, the group which has shared the stage with the likes of Stevie Wonder and Dolly Parton, runs master classes across the country and has also discovered and developed talent on isicathamiya and indigenous music.

The Cothoza Music Awards will honour and acknowledge great contributions made by isicathamiya groups dating back from the era of Solomon Linda, the singer and composer of the world-class song Mbube which became the pop hit as The Lion Sleeps Tonight.

The legendary a capella group gained world-wide prominence in 1987 after its watershed collaboration with Paul Simon on the award-winning hit album Graceland, producing hits such as Homeless and Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes.