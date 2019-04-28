Glowing tributes to Mkabile
The wife of the late Reverend Nkomfa Mkabile delivered an emotional tribute to her husband during his emotionally-charged funeral, held at the Dal Josaphat Stadium in Paarl outside Cape Town on Friday.
Describing him as "my king", Unathi Mkabile, 35, said although she knew that her husband was in a better place, life will never be the same without him.
Unathi said despite the fact that their marriage faced many challenges, she knew that she was loved and will forever miss her husband.
Nkomfa died at the Melomed Hospital in Belville, Cape Town, last week after suffering a heart attack. He was 48.
"Irrespective of what people said about us, I knew that my heart belonged to you from the moment I laid my eyes on you. I will forever cherish the four years that we spent together in our marriage. You were my one and only and you will forever be the king of my heart," said Unathi in a message that was read during the Undivuyisile hitmaker's funeral.
Speakers from all sectors of the community paid tribute to the award-winning gospel star and politician, while a host of gospel artists who included Veliswa Skeyi, Malibongwe Gcwabe and Putuma Tiso filled the stadium with sounds of worship, including many of Nkomfa's popular songs.
Members of Nkomfa's African Transformation Movement (ATM) party, wearing the party's regalia, sang struggle songs in-between speeches.
Nkomfa joined the party last month after he was sacked by the ANC, where he served as a councillor in the Drakenstein Municipality.
At the time, the controversial pastor told Sunday World he joined ATM after the ANC dumped him like he had leprosy when images of him flanking a pastor said to be associated with former President Jacob Zuma surfaced on social networks.
The aggrieved Nkomfa alleged the party dumped him unceremoniously without any disciplinary processes.
In attendance at his funeral were ANC provincial and national dignitaries Nomaindiya Mfeketho, Mcebisi Skwatsha and Marius Fransman and a number of Cape Town business people.
Gcwabe delivered an emotional tribute to his close friend and relative.
Gcwabe recalled how Nkomfa had worked tirelessly and achieved great things in a short space of time in recent years.
"He formed his own church and he was riding the crest of a wave in the music industry. I remember jokingly telling him the other day that he was achieving so much greatness as if he was someone who knew that he was going to depart soon. Little did I know that I would be standing here today speaking about him at his funeral," said Gcwabe.
Nkomfa, who is survived by four children from his previous marriage, was laid to rest at the Wellington Cemetery.