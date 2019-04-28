Glowing tributes to Mkabile

The wife of the late Reverend Nkomfa Mkabile delivered an emotional tribute to her husband during his emotionally-charged funeral, held at the Dal Josaphat Stadium in Paarl outside Cape Town on Friday.

Describing him as "my king", Unathi Mkabile, 35, said although she knew that her husband was in a better place, life will never be the same without him.

Unathi said despite the fact that their marriage faced many challenges, she knew that she was loved and will forever miss her husband.

Nkomfa died at the Melomed Hospital in Belville, Cape Town, last week after suffering a heart attack. He was 48.

"Irrespective of what people said about us, I knew that my heart belonged to you from the moment I laid my eyes on you. I will forever cherish the four years that we spent together in our marriage. You were my one and only and you will forever be the king of my heart," said Unathi in a message that was read during the Undivuyisile hitmaker's funeral.