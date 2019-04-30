'It's empty, there's no food,' voter tells Ace Magashule, pointing at her fridge

It seems that more and more struggling potential ANC supporters expect the party's controversial secretary-general, Ace Magashule, to hand them money when he enters their homes.

This became apparent when Magashule embarked on his door-to-door election campaign trail in the informal settlement of Inkanini in the township of Makhaza outside Cape Town on Tuesday.

While asking for Inkanini resident Mathapelo Senako to vote for the ANC, the unemployed mother told Magashule that she too was struggling and he was free to open her empty fridge to see for himself.

"I am unemployed and I'm struggling. Don't be deceived by my decent-looking shack. You can go open there," said Senako, pointing to the fridge.