Ntsika's solo album gives life to dreams

Ntsika Ngxanga's delightful solo album is a work of dreams.

The Soil's charismatic front man steps out by himself on I Write What I Dream, a collection of songs that he says were transmitted by his ancestor via dreams.

The moment is not lost on him when he touts the project.

"This album is a sacred gift for the people of Africa, it is a musical and spiritually awakening body of work.

"I didn't ask for these songs, they came to me from my great-great- grandfather Mayiza," he says.

"The dreams were different dreams. I even remember the scent of the room, the smoke and everything else.

"I couldn't see his face, but I felt his big presence and large figure. When I looked at him, it was like he was wondering if I could hear the song."

Ngxanga says he could already see the audience moving to the song in his dream.

"I knew it was time and I spoke to The Soil management and they gave me their blessings.

"There was no resistance. I was fortunate."

He teases audiences with the fun and upbeat Ding Dong, which he follows up with the rousing duet Awundiva featuring Vusi Nova.

There are some spectacular moments in the album with tracks like the jazzy Suka, the playful Uchigara Mweya Wangu in Shona language and the pensive and mellow gospel-kissed Siyakudumisa Bawo featuring Lebo Sekgobela.

The most poignant part of the album comes on Alkebulan.

He explains: "It's the original name of the mother continent; Africa was imposed on us by Greeks. I personify Africa as the mother continent, and a beautiful grandmother as I plead with her to have mercy on her children...