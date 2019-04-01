Entertainment

Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle shot and killed

By Jessica levitt - 01 April 2019 - 07:26
Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in Los Angeles.
Image: Instagram/Nipsey Hussle

The music world has woken up to the shock news that Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle is dead after being fatally shot on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The New York Times reports that the American rapper was shot and killed outside his clothing store, while two other people were injured.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear with no arrests being made at the time of publication.

The rapper's death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world with Pharrell, Pusha-T and J. Cole all expressing their shock.

His album Victory Lap was nominated for best rap album at this year's Grammy Awards.

"This doesn't make any sense. My spirit is shaken by this. I'm so sorry this happened to you," Rihanna tweeted.

