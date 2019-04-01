Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle shot and killed
The music world has woken up to the shock news that Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle is dead after being fatally shot on Sunday in Los Angeles.
The New York Times reports that the American rapper was shot and killed outside his clothing store, while two other people were injured.
The motive behind the shooting is unclear with no arrests being made at the time of publication.
The rapper's death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world with Pharrell, Pusha-T and J. Cole all expressing their shock.
His album Victory Lap was nominated for best rap album at this year's Grammy Awards.
"This doesn't make any sense. My spirit is shaken by this. I'm so sorry this happened to you," Rihanna tweeted.
This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! ???— Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2019
I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a
Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle has died at 33 in a shooting outside his clothes store on 31 March 2019 in Los Angeles, USA. Police say the motive for the shooting is unknown as yet and a homicide investigation is under way. Fans and loved ones are still coming to terms with his death.