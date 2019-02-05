Oliver Mtukudzi's life celebrated in Joburg memorial

The likes of Ringo Madlingozi, Berita, Judith Sephuma, Siphokazi, Phinda Mtya andVusi Mahlasela paid tribute to the late legend, performing the songs that they collaborated on with their 66-year old fallen colleague.

Mtukudzi's manager Walter Wanyanya said: "This is difficult for a lot of us. It is difficult because we did not see it coming. We prayed that he get better. But it was not to be.

We wanted him to continue entertaining and teaching people through music. We need to continue celebrating Dr Mtukudzi. Let this be a celebration. Thank you South Africa for houring him."

T-Musicman boss Peter Tladi said:"I met the tall giant through his musical genius and I brought him to South Africa to perform in the early 1990s. Since that introduction we never parted ways.We have lost one of the greatest musicians who graced and entertained masses at festivals. Oliver contributed to South Africa because wherever he performed people came in numbers."