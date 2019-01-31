Joburg Theatre to host Oliver Mtukudzi memorial gig

In celebrating the life of deceased world music star Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi, a memorial service has been planned for Tuesday, February 5.

The service, that is open to the public, will take place at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Mtukudzi died of diabetes on January 23 at The Avenues Clinic in Harare and was buried on Sunday in Norton, outside Zimbabwe's capital.

The event will be a celebration of Tuku’s music career that spanned more than four decades.