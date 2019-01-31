Entertainment

Joburg Theatre to host Oliver Mtukudzi memorial gig

By Patience Bambalele - 31 January 2019 - 12:54
The late Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi's life will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 5 at the Joburg Theatre.
In celebrating  the life of deceased world music star Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi, a memorial service has been planned for Tuesday, February 5.

The service, that is open to the public, will take place at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Mtukudzi died of diabetes on January 23 at The Avenues Clinic in Harare and  was buried on Sunday in Norton, outside Zimbabwe's capital.

The event  will be a celebration of Tuku’s music career that spanned more than four decades.

His friend Steve Dyer will direct the programme.  The Zimbabwean international  has been declared a  national hero by President Emmerson  Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu-PF party.

As a national hero, Tuku was supposed to have been buried  at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

However, his family turned down the offer, burying him privately instead. Mtukudzi was also an integral member of  super group Mahube, which also featured the likes of Louis Mhlanga, Steve Dyer and Phinda Mtya Matlala.

He also collaborated with Shabalala Rhythm, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Berita and Ringo Madlingozi, among others.

