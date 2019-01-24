Oliver Mtukudzi had a long, colourful career

Oliver Mtukudzi was born in 1952 in Harare, Zimbabwe.

His music career began in the 1970s with a group called Wagon Wheels. He later left the group to pursue a solo career.

He has released 67 albums in his music career.

His notable hits include Neria,Todii and Tozeza Baba.

Mtukudzi told Forbes Africa in 2016 that he did not view his music journey as a career.

"I am yet to decide on a career to take on. This is not a career for me. I am just doing me."

His son Sam, who toured the world and shared the stage with him, died in 2010, .a loss he described as his biggest.

He took a two-year hiatus following the death of Sam and on his return released Sarawoga which translates to "left alone" as a tribute to him.

Nicknamed Tuku by Zimbabwean fans, he has performed for large crowds on his international tours in countries such as the United Kingdom, US and Canada.

Mtukudzi performed extensively in SA and his last show here was in November, ironically in the Tribute to Hugh Masekela concert at Emperors Palace.