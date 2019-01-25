Following Oliver Mtukudzi's death on Wednesday‚ social media users have turned their attention to infamous funeral artist Lebani Sirenje aka Rasta‚ calling for him to not paint the renowned jazz musician.

The 67-year-old Zimbabwean musician died after battling a long illness.

Over the past few months Rasta has found himself on the trends list for missing the mark when it came to painting fallen stars.

Despite the criticism‚ Rasta said that as a fellow Zimbabwean and someone whose been inspired by Oliver's music‚ he feels compelled to show his respects by painting the renowned star.

"Of course my biggest problem is transport but I will definitely do something for Oliver. Maybe at the memorial service I will be able to complete the drawing and hand over but I definitely have to do this one."