Entertainment

Joburg Theatre to host Oliver Mtukudzi memorial gig

By Patience Bambalele - 31 January 2019 - 12:49
Oliver Mtukudzi.
Oliver Mtukudzi.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

In celebrating the life of deceased world music star Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi, a memorial service has been planned for Tuesday, February 5.

The service, that is open to the public, will take place at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Mtukudzi died of diabetes on January 23 at The Avenues Clinic in Harare and was buried on Sunday in Norton, outside Zimbabwe's capital.

The event will be a celebration of Mtukudzi’s music career that spanned more than four decades. His friend Steve Dyer will direct the programme.

'Diabetes' claims life of Zimbabwean music icon Oliver Mtukudzi

'Tuku' dies a year after the death of friend Bra Hugh
Entertainment
7 days ago

The Zimbabwean international has been declared a national hero by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu-PF party.

As a national hero, Mtukudzi was supposed to have been buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

However, his family turned down the offer, burying him privately instead.

Mtukudzi was also an integral member of super group Mahube, which also featured the likes of Louis Mhlanga, Steve Dyer and Phinda Mtya Matlala. He also collaborated with Shabalala Rhythm, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Berita and Ringo Madlingozi, among others.

READ MORE:

Yvonne Chaka Chaka pays tribute to Oliver Mtukudzi: His greatest quality was humility

Little did Chaka Chaka know that just a year later she would be paying tribute to Mtukudzi as well.
Entertainment
6 days ago

WATCH | Oliver Mtukudzi's last music video with Ladysmith Black Mambazo

The collab has once again shot into the spotlight after Oliver’s death on Wednesday.
Pic of The Day
7 days ago

Tributes pour in for late musician Oliver Mtukudzi

Condolences have started pouring in for legendary musician Oliver Mtukudzi who died on Wednesday afternoon.
News
7 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Angelo Agrizzi: Everything you need to know from his testimony
‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’- Agrizzi tells state capture commission
X