Methodist church minister apologises for demeaning comments about women
Under-fire Methodist Church reverend Vukile Mehana has issued an apology, following the emergence of a recording of him making 'derogatory and demeaning' comments about women in ministry while speaking to a Raymond Sibanga.
The recording, leaked to social media, has Mehana speaking in a denigrating manner about the role of women in the church, disparaging women church ministers and referencing breasts.
The South African Council of Churches had earlier said it had found the recording shocking and unbelievable, and that the remarks had elicited shock and revulsion.
This follows the Methodist Church of Southern Africa 's statement distancing the church body from Mehana's comments and the announcement by its President, Bishop Ziphozihle Siwa that the matter was under investigation.
In the apology, Mehana said he regrets making the utterances and " I respectfully retract them".
"I humbly apologise to Rev Nomphithizelo Sibhida, who disparagingly mentioned in the conversation and I am deeply sorry that her good name has been sullied undeservedly. Furthermore, I also unreservedly to all the women minister in the MCSA whom I have offended, members of the YMG and all people called Methodists," Mehana said.
In its statement, the SACC also called for the Commission for Gender Equality to urgently attend to the mater.
"Rev Mehana's views are in contrast to the human rights prescripts of the South African Constitution that should be binding on all citizens".