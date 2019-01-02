Methodist church minister apologises for demeaning comments about women

Under-fire Methodist Church reverend Vukile Mehana has issued an apology, following the emergence of a recording of him making 'derogatory and demeaning' comments about women in ministry while speaking to a Raymond Sibanga.

The recording, leaked to social media, has Mehana speaking in a denigrating manner about the role of women in the church, disparaging women church ministers and referencing breasts.

The South African Council of Churches had earlier said it had found the recording shocking and unbelievable, and that the remarks had elicited shock and revulsion.

This follows the Methodist Church of Southern Africa 's statement distancing the church body from Mehana's comments and the announcement by its President, Bishop Ziphozihle Siwa that the matter was under investigation.