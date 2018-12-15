Entertainment

Twitter pokes fun after Maps Maponyane meets his 'twin'

By Karishma Thakurdin - 15 December 2018 - 08:45
Twitter was not convinced that Maps found his look alike.
Image: Instagram/Maps Maponyane

Everyone knows that there's just no chill on these social media streets. 

So it's not surprising that when Maps Maponyane tweeted about meeting his long lost twin brother, Twitter went in hard. 

A guy named Ridovhona tweeted about people always confusing him for Maps. 

"I really don't know why people always confuse me for Maps Maponyane. For the record guys, I am not Maps and we're not even related," Ridovhona said on Twitter. 

Then coincidentally Maps bumped into Ridovhona recently at the airport and they took a picture together. 

Tweeps then filled the post with comments about how there was absolutely no resemblance between them. Awks. 

