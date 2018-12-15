Twitter pokes fun after Maps Maponyane meets his 'twin'

Everyone knows that there's just no chill on these social media streets.

So it's not surprising that when Maps Maponyane tweeted about meeting his long lost twin brother, Twitter went in hard.

A guy named Ridovhona tweeted about people always confusing him for Maps.

"I really don't know why people always confuse me for Maps Maponyane. For the record guys, I am not Maps and we're not even related," Ridovhona said on Twitter.

Then coincidentally Maps bumped into Ridovhona recently at the airport and they took a picture together.