Nomzamo Mbatha claps back hard against tweep's 'cheating' dig
Nomzamo Mbatha had a spicy clapback ready when a tweep dragged her over cheating rumours.
The actress was minding her own business when the troll rolled onto her Twitter page and questioned her about apparently getting "dumped".
Nomzamo hit back with class yet a whole lot of spice in a now deleted tweet.
"I think people are allowed to do what they want to do, we all have freedom of choice. However, it is NEVER an invalidation of who I am and what I have to offer in this life. Still winning?"
Mbatha's significant other, Maps Maponyane also slammed the tweep with a stinging clapback.
Heard you just use pictures of your hairline whenever you post throwbacks. Stop trying to find your own self-worth by trying to put other people who are perfectly happy with their own lives, down; especially people you know absolutely NOTHING about. You odious bigot.— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) October 23, 2018
Blessings??
As reported in this publication in May, Nomzamo and Maps split after cheating rumours involving Maps came to light.
"The cheating rumours are nothing new but Nomzamo got proof that couldn't be disputed. She's upset. She didn't expect this‚" an insider siad at the time.
Maps' management denied the allegations, while Nomzamo's team refused to comment on her private life.