De Lille urges Good citizens to support her

Former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has for the second time established a new political party.

This follows her decision to formally unveil her new political party Good yesterday in Johannesburg to contest next year's general elections in all nine provinces after she leftthe DA in October amid public spats and court battles.

Good, which is not an acronym, will be officially launched next month.

"The name will simply be Good. It is a very simple but authentic name that says quite boldly what we stand for and we are here to disrupt politics as usual. Good is a movement there to uphold the constitution and one that cares about our people," said De Lille .

Last month, De Lille said she was still considering whether or not to use her former political home - Independent Democrats - which she founded on June 21 2003.

The ID and the DA merged in 2010 with an intention to challenge the ruling ANC for the 2014 general elections.

De Lille said Good resembled what the party stood for and therefore had to be authentic.