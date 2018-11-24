Reason: I never would have spoken about social issues a few years ago

Reason has revealed his struggles in an industry where "different" voices aren't guaranteed success.

Reason has always pushed the boundaries of hip-hop with subject material that is deeper than your favs.

His latest album Azania is testament to this and taking to Instagram recently, Reason broke down the journey to pushing his music, despite the barriers.

Reason said that fact he raps about things that other people don't talk about used to make him think he was crazy to believe that anyone still cared what he had to say.

"At some point in my career, I started to think I was crazy for thinking anyone would still care about what I have to say. Especially when talking about half the things (his latest album) Azania addresses. This wasn't because I thought I wasn't good enough, but rather, because I wasn't saying or thinking of what everybody else was."

He said being different was scary and a real risk in an industry where formulas to success were pretty cut and paste.

"Once people are used to one thing, you will start questioning if they'll like something different."