In a case of mistaken identity that had fans shook‚ award-winning SA rapper Reason has revealed to followers that the artist who everyone thought was him on the Black Panther soundtrack is‚ in fact‚ someone else.

Social media went into meltdown mode on Wednesday evening when the tracklist for the Marvel blockbuster's soundtrack was released and featured several South African artists. The list included Sjava‚ Yungen Blakrok‚ Babes Wodumo‚ Saudi and Reason.

But before you send a bottle of bubbly over to Reason's place to celebrate the rapper making it onto the same album as Kendrick Lamar‚ SZA‚ Schoolboy Q and The Weekend‚ you might want to know that it is not OUR Reason on the album.

As fans flooded his Twitter page with congratulatory messages‚ Reason quickly cleared the air explaining that he did not work on the project.

"I'm still not sure what hurts more‚ telling you guys that I'm in fact not the 'Reason' on the Black Panther album... or the fact that there's another 'Reason' out there on a project I should have been on."