Rapper Reason was left fuming on Monday after being told that his latest album‚ Love Girls‚ would not be eligible for nomination at this year's SA Music Awards (Samas)‚ however the mix up was corrected on Tuesday with both sides clarifying that the rapper would be allowed to submit his music for this year's awards.

Reason took to social media to slam the Samas submission process after he was told his album would not be considered because it was a digital-only release. He explained how his fans preferred to consume his music digitally and suggested the awards move with the times in only considering albums with physical copies.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday‚ RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said Reason's album would not be rejected if it was submitted before close of business on Wednesday.

"We saw Reason's messages and we have reached out to him. We don't make a distinction between physical and digital records. So‚ we would not reject his submission and we are committed to helping resolve the issue. The guidelines state all music released commercially between February 1‚ 2017 and January 31‚ 2018 are eligible if submitted for consideration."