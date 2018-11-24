Suspected Islamic State gunmen kill nine in southern Libya-resident

The town - which was a resting point for tourists going on Sahara camping tours before Libya plunged into chaos in 2011 - listed six residents on its website as having been killed.

A resident said nine people had been killed and 10 wounded, adding that the attackers had kidnapped several policemen and civilians.

Islamic State has staged several attacks on southern towns since withdrawing into the desert after losing its main stronghold, the coastal city of Sirte, late in 2016. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Kevin Liffey)