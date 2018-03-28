Social media fails that cost companies big bucks

Heineken has joined the list of brands who have released offensive advertisements on social media. The alcohol brand was called out by (among others), musician Chance the Rapper following a recent advertisement, which the company has subsequently pulled down. The ad featured a bartender serving Heineken Light by sliding it down the bar, passing a few black people before reaching a lighter skinned woman. The ad concludes with the tag line: Sometimes Lighter is Better.

Several people took to their social media platforms to air their grievances prompting the company to release a statement, apologising for the offence caused. "While we feel the ad is referencing our Heineken Light beer, we missed the mark, are taking the feedback to heart and will use this to influence future campaigns."

Heineken joins a growing number of companies that have seen public backlash for insensitive marketing material, which has sometimes affected sales and share prices. Here are a few other social media fails that have cost big brands, big bucks.