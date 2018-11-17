Entertainment

Tweeps drag DJ Shimza for 'attacking' King Monada

By Chrizelda Kekana - 17 November 2018 - 13:51
The Twitter streets were in chaos on Thursday night after DJ Shimza suggested that King Monada should change his style of music.

The Malwede boss was a guest on Metro FM's afternoon drive show when host Mo Flava spoke about the impact the star has had on the industry. Mo shared how other artist have reacted to Monada music, including Shimza who apparently had pointers for Monada.

Referring to Monada as a "boy", Shimza apparently suggested that theSka Bhora Morekihitmaker make some changes to his way of doing music, the language and tempo.

Monada hit back, telling the radio hosts that he doesn't see why he should mess with a winning recipe.

Nonetheless, Monada didn't seem offended and he had a lively interview that ended with him doing the #MalwedeChallenge for the first time.

Shimza has said before that he knows Monada has more than one hit song, and perhaps his suggestion came from a good place. But Twitter was not about to let Shimza disrespect the owner of Dezemba 2018.

