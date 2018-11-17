Tweeps drag DJ Shimza for 'attacking' King Monada
The Twitter streets were in chaos on Thursday night after DJ Shimza suggested that King Monada should change his style of music.
The Malwede boss was a guest on Metro FM's afternoon drive show when host Mo Flava spoke about the impact the star has had on the industry. Mo shared how other artist have reacted to Monada music, including Shimza who apparently had pointers for Monada.
Referring to Monada as a "boy", Shimza apparently suggested that theSka Bhora Morekihitmaker make some changes to his way of doing music, the language and tempo.
Shimza even think that Monada songs are "restricted to the North" that is an insult to what has even gone global. Better than all Shimza songs. He even suggests Monada must change his bits....damn such a stupid suggestion https://t.co/AcpX9MOdDQ— byday (@cbuddyc) November 16, 2018
Monada hit back, telling the radio hosts that he doesn't see why he should mess with a winning recipe.
Nonetheless, Monada didn't seem offended and he had a lively interview that ended with him doing the #MalwedeChallenge for the first time.
Shimza has said before that he knows Monada has more than one hit song, and perhaps his suggestion came from a good place. But Twitter was not about to let Shimza disrespect the owner of Dezemba 2018.
@METROFMSA honestly speaking, Shimza's question to King Monada was STUPID!!!!— TEEKAY (@Bongani20994708) November 15, 2018
Did you guys listen to what shimza asked @Kingmonada? Why would King Monada want to change his sound? To accommodate who exactly? Gqom artists have had the same sound for years and not once has anyone asked them such silly questions.— Raisibe twii. (@NthabiLeTruth) November 15, 2018
Flopo ya Shimza Keng le Monada khante? https://t.co/ishYQRRLb6— Katlego ?Sekhu (@affikanson) November 16, 2018
Can DJ Shimza stop being jealous of @KingMonada_ ? He’s been on Monada’s case though. To think I used to like that guy? #TheDriveOnMetro @WeLoveMoflava @MasechabaNdlovu— Maki Motlhatlule (@makimotlhatlule) November 15, 2018
Shimza must chill. King Monada mustn't succumb to pressure. Re morata net so #TheDriveOnMetro— Kamogelo (@lawseed) November 15, 2018
Imagine King Monada changing his sound just to please Shimza, o tlwaela Monada matšhila yeses— Mrs Trolley ❤ (@Mahlodi_Se) November 15, 2018
Lmao Monada got Shimza balls in a bowl ??? pic.twitter.com/e5PSVeO39G— ®️Lifestyle??Dj (@DjSouLStaRSA) November 15, 2018