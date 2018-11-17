Chaka Chaka on Afrima honour: I'm a South African but a citizen of the world
Yvonne Chaka Chaka aka Princess of Africa is set to be honoured at the 5th All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) in Ghana for her lifelong work as a philanthropist and outstanding music career.
"I felt very humble and it was just a good feeling. It's always interesting when the continent realises and appreciates the work that one does. Not only me but other musicians as well because when I do the work I don't do it alone and the music for me is always done for the people as well."
Asked if she felt that other African countries have honoured her more than Mzansi, Yvonne said she didn't see it that way because she belonged to Africa and SA is a part of that.
"I am a South African but I am a citizen of the world and Africa is my home. So when people from Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya etc honour me, it still feels like the honour comes from home. Although I am a proud South African, I am a part of Africa and Africa is a part of me."
Yvonne, who is currently in Rwanda attending the International Conference (for) Family Planning said she didn't take any award or honour for granted.
The 53-year-old musician said she applies an attitude of gratitude in all aspects of her life.
"What I know for sure is that I did and still do things my way. And at 53 I look good, sexy, beautiful! I am happy in my skin and I am happy with all the dimples that are there. I never complain and I never take life for granted. When you complain, no one listens anyway so be happy, that's what I am now... happy."
The Afrimas are organised by the African Union Commission and the International Committee of all African Music Awards in partnership with the Ghana Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.