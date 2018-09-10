'The Tokoloshe' set to give audience a thrill at Comic Con Africa

Following a successful international film festivals run, local supernatural thriller The Tokoloshe will screen at the first-ever Comic Con Africa this weekend.

Starring Rhythm City actress Petronella Tshuma in the lead, the Jerome Pikwane-directed horror film is set to hit cinemas nationwide on November 2 - just in time for Halloween.

Tshuma portrays a young woman working at a local hospital, where she befriends a young girl (Kwande Nkosi). The young girl has a shocking revelation – she is being terrorised by a supernatural being called The Tokoloshe.

When children start missing, Tshuma’s character begins to believe that The Tokoloshe is responsible.

“People are not only entertained, but they also think the story is very relevant. The film deals with a young woman who fights back against an evil that has pursued her all her life,” Pikwane said.

“The Tokoloshe is, after all, a diminutive, mythological spirit evoked for the purposes of evil and most commonly associated with sexual plunder.”

The film had its European premiere at Frightfest in London – regarded as the UK’s largest international horror film festival.

It was also shown earlier this year at the acclaimed Durban International Film Festival.

Before hitting local theatres, the movie will in the next months screen at more film festivals in Portugal, Sweden, Spain and Belgium.

“Audiences have responded positively both in the UK and at the world premiere of The Tokoloshe in South Korea. The language of film is universal,” Pikwane said.

Showcasing comic books, as well as science fiction films and television, Comic Con Africa will take place at the Kyalami Convention Centre from September 14 to 16.