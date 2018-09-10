Bishop faces rape charge of a relative

A 49-year-old bishop accused of raping his young relative is seeking bail in the the Libode Magistrate’s Court.

On Thursday, the man limped inside the courtroom. Speaking in a whisper, the man said he would not interfere with witnesses should he be released on bail.

The gallery was filled with church women.

He said he had left his seven church branches in the hands of committee members – who had elected him bishop .

He said he wanted to be released on bail to look after his sick mother.

On the second day of the hearing, prosecutor Fezile Makunga called investigating officer detective Sobabini Mcazulwa who told the court that the complainant feared the older relative.

Mcazulwa said the state opposed bail on the basis the accused knew the witnesses, and there was a likelihood he would interfere with the investigations.

“She [the complainant] told me the man threatened to kill her, and used a gun to threaten her if she told anyone about the offence. She said she would rather poison herself if her father is released out on bail,” said Mcazulwa