Asphalt Cup racing tournament coming to Comic Con Africa

'Game of Thrones' and 'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa recently broke a lot of hearts with the announcement that he would no longer be attending the multi-genre entertainment and comic convention Comic Con Africa due to work commitments.

However, fans need not worry as the event, which will be taking place for the first on African soil, still has a lot to offer gamers and comic book aficionados.

Taking place from 14 – 16 September 2018 at the Kyalami Convention Centre will feature a huge range of pop culture and entertainment elements across virtually all genres, including animation, toys, gadgets, clothing, collectible card games, table top games, anime, manga, video games, webcomics, and fantasy novels.

Another thing to look for is the Asphalt Cup racing tournament, brought by MTN, in partnership with Gameloft.

The finale of the mobile gaming tournament will be taking place at Comic Con Africa.

The MTN Asphalt Cup tournament has been running from 17 August to 2 September 2018 with four time-limited/weekend tournaments that will see gamers competing for their share of R87 500 in weekly prizes. The weekly players will be entered onto the MTN Asphalt Cup leader board where the top 8 racers (nationally) will participate in the finale. The ultimate winner at will walk away with the R250 000 grand prize.

The mobile game is available for download to all android users in South Africa from mtnasphaltcup.mobi or dial *464*80#.

MTN will also have a Star Trek themed stand stand at the convention with futuristic elements as well as a multi-player mobile gaming facility.

“We’re delighted to be one of the sponsors of Comic Con Africa and we can’t wait to connect the fans to such a brilliant pop culture convention, and we know that since great power comes with great responsibility, our gamers, as always, will be on top form.” says Jacqui O’Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs at MTN South Africa.

The event will also be graced by a few famous faces which include Ricky Whittle (The 100), Yetide Badaki (American Gods), Rick Worthy (The Magicians), Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory), and cosplayers Yaya Han and Philip Odango.