The story of a mother who killed her tik addict son made into film

Unflinching, emotionally poignant and riveting; those are the first words that come to mind after watching the newly released trailer for local biopic Ellen: the Ellen Pakkies Story.

The crime drama depicts the true story of Cape Flats mother Ellen Pakkies that grabbed global headlines after she took the life of her tik-addict son, Abie, in 2007.

In September 2007, Ellen Pakkies strangled her 20-year-old tik addict son in his sleep; she was convicted of the murder and received a three-year suspended sentence and 280 hours of community service.

Pakkies had endured years of mental and physical abuse at the hands of her son.

Award-winning filmmaker Daryne Joshua – renowned for directing South Africa’s Oscar entry in 2016 Noem My Skollie – helms the film.

A first look at the trailer sees Suidooster actress Jill Levenberg losing herself in the image of Ellen. Levenberg is said to have done a lot of research to make her interpretation as honest and accurate as possible.