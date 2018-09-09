NAC puts CEO Rosemary Mangope on 'special leave'

Rosemary Mangope, the CEO of the National Arts Council, has been put on special leave pending a disciplinary hearing.

This follows a forensic investigation that was conducted at the NAC by SizweNtsalubaGobodo accounting firm.

A charge sheet that Sowetan has seen, states that Mangope faces charges of gross negligence, dishonesty, failing to act in the best interests of the employer and bringing the name of the institution into disrepute.

She stands accused of funding family friends and that an unknown person from NAC had submitted a "fake funding proposal", attributed to South African Roadies Association (Sara).

Freddie Nyathela, the leader of Sara told Sowetan that the "fake report" disadvantaged them because their real proposal was unsuccessful.

Nyathela said he regarded Mangope's special leave as a "long overdue victory".