NAC puts CEO Rosemary Mangope on 'special leave'
Rosemary Mangope, the CEO of the National Arts Council, has been put on special leave pending a disciplinary hearing.
This follows a forensic investigation that was conducted at the NAC by SizweNtsalubaGobodo accounting firm.
A charge sheet that Sowetan has seen, states that Mangope faces charges of gross negligence, dishonesty, failing to act in the best interests of the employer and bringing the name of the institution into disrepute.
She stands accused of funding family friends and that an unknown person from NAC had submitted a "fake funding proposal", attributed to South African Roadies Association (Sara).
Freddie Nyathela, the leader of Sara told Sowetan that the "fake report" disadvantaged them because their real proposal was unsuccessful.
Nyathela said he regarded Mangope's special leave as a "long overdue victory".
According to the statement by Nathi Mthethwa, minister of arts and culture, Mangope was put on special leave after his intervention on her reappointment despite the findings.
Mthethwa said: "When the matter of the alleged misconduct of the CEO surfaced, I instituted a forensic audit. I called an emergency meeting with the council to express that I did not support what they had done."
NAC chairperson, Hartley Ngoato said: "The council took a resolution to place the CEO on special leave pending her disciplinary hearing."
When called for comment, Mangope confirmed that she was put on special leave. "I cannot comment further as the matter is sub judice, but I am facing charges."