Zamo pours her heart out in song
Inhlanyelo symbolises new beginnings for Zamo Dlamini.
The musician who's taking a second stab at music success released her album this month.
"I'm just excited. And I'm hoping it will reach the masses. It is a dream come true for me. I tried it before and it didn't work out. The feedback has been encouraging. I see this as a victory and a rebirth."
Dlamini has every reason to be upbeat.
Inhlanyelo is one of the better produced albums to hit the market. She sounds incredible and the music is a thrill to the ear.
"I am sharing some of my experiences and pouring my heart out hoping it will inspire someone in love or [who is] heartbroken. We all go through the most, but music can be healing. This is just a seed that I wish grows on you and will help you in your life and I also pray that I grow as an individual and a brand."
Some of the stand-out tracks include Cinisela, a slow and heartfelt ballad which she says fans have told her helped them get through the day.
Njengami is love-kissed and will send many a couple down to the altar.
Chabachabosi is a sweet nostalgic throwback ditty taking you back to the indigenous games that used to be played.
"Those moments were real and pure, we were free spirits and uncorrupted."
Mncandzeni tells a story of broken dreams. A young woman who left hope for the bright city lights and got consumed by values foreign to her.
"We all need to go back home and tap into that humility. A lot of people come to the big city and go back home as corpses. That topic is close to my heart, because people forget where they come from and the struggles they have gone through. How sad that she lived the high life and left her family in pain?"
The elegant Basekhakhami celebrates love and a woman's rite of passage to matrimony.
For Dlamini, her personal favourite is Game Changer which she says should play as motivation for women. "It's time that we as young women change the game in every sense of the word. We don't have to conform to the standards of society. We shouldn't be under pressure to impress people who don't even know us.
"We are put under pressure, but I say I'm comfortable in my skin and I don't have to live beyond my means because of what I see on the Gram. That content is controlled.
"There's a game changer in each one of us. We have to make that conscious decision and make the world a better place by remembering who we really are."
She regards herself as a game changer and thanks her fellow countryman such as Sands of Tigi Tigi fame for opening the doors for Swati singers.
"No matter what the market says, if your heart is in it things will fall into place. This is my home language and I'm going to embrace it.
"I have been rejected before and I believe it's better to try and fail than not trying at all. It's important to be yourself."