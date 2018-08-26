Zamo pours her heart out in song

Inhlanyelo symbolises new beginnings for Zamo Dlamini.

The musician who's taking a second stab at music success released her album this month.

"I'm just excited. And I'm hoping it will reach the masses. It is a dream come true for me. I tried it before and it didn't work out. The feedback has been encouraging. I see this as a victory and a rebirth."

Dlamini has every reason to be upbeat.

Inhlanyelo is one of the better produced albums to hit the market. She sounds incredible and the music is a thrill to the ear.

"I am sharing some of my experiences and pouring my heart out hoping it will inspire someone in love or [who is] heartbroken. We all go through the most, but music can be healing. This is just a seed that I wish grows on you and will help you in your life and I also pray that I grow as an individual and a brand."

Some of the stand-out tracks include Cinisela, a slow and heartfelt ballad which she says fans have told her helped them get through the day.

Njengami is love-kissed and will send many a couple down to the altar.

Chabachabosi is a sweet nostalgic throwback ditty taking you back to the indigenous games that used to be played.