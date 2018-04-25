Kwesta has promised that while his album might take a bit more time than we had hoped‚ he'll still be giving the people what they want - music.

His international collaborations with artists like Tory Lanez‚ Rick Ross and Wale has resulted in fans wanting to get their hands on the new music pronto. But Kwesta told Slikour on Slikour On Life that he has started from scratch.

"I'm gonna drop a song soon‚ I'm just not sure when. I started working on my album backwards again. I was about 60% into it but I started over‚ from scratch."

Kwesta explained that he had to start over because he's creative juices drew him in a different direction.

"That had nothing to do with anyone that released anything‚ just so you know. It was just a creative space and everything like that. So expect music from me‚ an album from Kid X and TLT."