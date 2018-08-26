Nonto R battles for her roots and father's honour

Upcoming comic Nonto Rubushe prides herself in upgrading her father from being a taxi driver to the "famous girl's dad".

Even though her dad Mondlana has been a taxi driver for years, Nonto R (her stage name) says her new-found fame has brought a sense of pride to her family name.

"My father is from Mozambique and his surname is Mondlana. When they first came here (South Africa), they changed their surnames so that they didn't get harassed. My late grandfather changed their original surname and they became Mwandla.

"He changed his surname back to Mondlana recently. I think it is a proud moment because his surname is not known, he was always known as 'the taxi driver .' He only has two girls and here I am, even though I am married I am flying our family flag high as a Mondlana," she says.

Nonto R's father is now a full- time driver at a government department in KwaZulu-Natal.