Lunathi out to stir things up in The Queen

Lunathi Mampofu will never outdo herself just to prove that she is as equally talented as her famous brother Oros.

Mampofu, one of the new faces in the soapie The Queen, is the sister to former Skeem Saam star Oros. Mampofu says she is aware that people expect a lot from her since her brother got a break before her.

"I don't feel that I have to put myself under pressure because I started after him. I am happy that he got a break before me and he did well. I believe I bring something different."

Mampofu says what people don't know is that she is the reason her brother became an actor. She explains that Oros came to understand acting while she was studying at the South African School of Motion Picture Medium and Live Performance (Afda). "When I left for the States to further my studies, he got his break and he loved it."

In The Queen, she portrays Benni, a young woman who operates in the drug underworld. She is set to bring more drama to the story.

Benni is brought in to team-up with Diamond to take on the Khozas and the Mabuzas, who rule the drug underworld.