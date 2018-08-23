Tol Ass Mo gears up for his one man show and comedy album
Comedian and television personality, Mongezi Mahlangu affectionately known as Tol A$$ Mo will hit the stages of Joburg, Pretoria and Cape Town for his one show titled ‘Tsek Sun, it’s personal’.
“It’s a kasi thing you know, my comedy is based on my life. When I say Tsek sun, it means that I don’t care what you say about me, I know you going to judge me but I don’t care. It’s my experience, it’s my life. It is saying what I have been through, honestly with no filters,” he said.
His first one man show, which he did at Emperor’s palace, was very important to him. “I did the first show there specifically because being from the East Rand I wanted to represent it by doing the show in that area. My whole hustle was around Kempton Park, I feel like I am an Ekurhuleni ambassador. I represent Tembisa and I love it,” he said.
In this installment fans can expect "funnier and crazier". “I keep on growing my memories and that is what my comedy is like, tapping back into my experiences. I’ll be taking my time on the stage this time,” he said. Unlike other comedians who put pen to paper when preparing for a show, Mo uses mental visualization. Through this intimate process he says it allows him to be more open with the crowd.
Other than his one man show Mo is dropping a comedy album, he would like to open up this genre for comics to be recognized more in South Africa. “This is what I want for other comedians as well to open up and tap into other avenues where comedy can work. Humour is in everyone and for everyone,” he said
Coined as Hype music the album is still a work in progress, Mo has dropped a few singles via social media.
Tsek Sun, it’s personal will kick off at Melrose Arch this Friday (24 August), before moving to Pretoria on Saturday, then Cape Town ( 31 August and 1 September). Tickets are available on Quicket.co.za for R185.