Tol Ass Mo gears up for his one man show and comedy album

Comedian and television personality, Mongezi Mahlangu affectionately known as Tol A$$ Mo will hit the stages of Joburg, Pretoria and Cape Town for his one show titled ‘Tsek Sun, it’s personal’.

“It’s a kasi thing you know, my comedy is based on my life. When I say Tsek sun, it means that I don’t care what you say about me, I know you going to judge me but I don’t care. It’s my experience, it’s my life. It is saying what I have been through, honestly with no filters,” he said.

His first one man show, which he did at Emperor’s palace, was very important to him. “I did the first show there specifically because being from the East Rand I wanted to represent it by doing the show in that area. My whole hustle was around Kempton Park, I feel like I am an Ekurhuleni ambassador. I represent Tembisa and I love it,” he said.