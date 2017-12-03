Durban warms the heart of screen queen Joselyn Dumas

I meet Joselyn Dumas the morning after the night before. Fresh as a daisy, you wouldn't say she had just jetted into Johannesburg a few minutes earlier from Durban.

She doesn't show any signs of wild partying from the night before. The beautiful and gracious Ghanaian screen goddess confides in me that the truth is that she partied until 5am at the hot and trendy Chairman, in the middle of Durbs.

So in love with the city is Dumas that she jokes that she might move there - either for the beaches or the laid-back nature of it. The fact that her surname can easily be confused with the Zulu, Duma, is even more convenient. Dumas is in town to promote her newest film Potato Potahto, a side-splitting comedy about divorce.

She stars as Lulu, alongside Nollywood A-lister OC Ukeje (who plays Tony), as a recently divorced couple sharing their mansion.

They partition the house and some areas are no-go zones for the other, resulting in ridiculous encounters and petty arguments.