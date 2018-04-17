Golden gospel group goes big on the silver screen

Through a series of annual concerts and live DVDs, Joyous Celebration has cemented its place as one of the biggest musical acts in Mzansi.

Now the award-winning group is taking their music to the next level and releasing a cinema concert experience for their fans.

The first-of-its-kind project will hit selected cinemas from April 27 and Joyous Celebration co-founder Jabu Hlongwane said it was their most ambitious project yet.

"This is something we have been planning for a long time. A concert experience that is edited exclusively for cinema. It will bring the Joyous Celebration experience to hundreds of fans who may not be able to attend a show or buy a DVD," Hlongwane said.

The performance, which was shot in 4D, will give fans an immersive experience that won't even require them to bring their 3D glasses, although popcorn and slushy is recommended.