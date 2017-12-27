Pic of The Day

Inside Thando Thabethe's fairytale bridal shower

By Tshisalive - 27 December 2017 - 09:57
Thando Thabethe's fairytale bridal shower. Image: INSTAGRAM
Thando Thabethe's fairytale bridal shower. Image: INSTAGRAM

Radio personality and actress Thando Thabethe is counting down the days until she walks down the aisle and recently had a celebration where she asked her besties to be her bridesmaids.

All of the star's day ones were there‚ including 947 radio host Mantsoe Pout‚ who was asked to be a bridesmaid. 

Thando stunned guests at the fancy affair with a simple pink dress and headwrap and treated her bridesmaids to a massive lunch and impromptu photoshoot.

There was even an after-party with the star's close friends and family breaking it down on the makeshift dance floor.

Thando and her beau Frans Mashao announced their engagement in July after more than four years together. 

Thando told Bona magazine the pair met on a yacht at a media event four years ago after Frans made fun of her toes. She said she found him funny‚ they exchanged numbers and the rest was history.

“I gave him my number and we met up in Johannesburg and have been together ever since."

Take a look at some of the snaps from the day.

#TeamBride #ThabootyMashao ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on

Bridesmaids proposal...they said yes 😍😍😍😍💍💍💍

A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on

👰🏽🤵🏽💍#ThabootyMashao 📸: @aust_malema

A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on

Thando's photoshopped booty split the internet

Just as Kim Kardashian broke the internet‚ Thando Thabethe’s version of the same ‘Champagne Incident’ shot attracted split reaction. While some ...
Pic of The Day
6 days ago

Thando Thabethe flaunts her sexy curves

So‚ Thando Thabethe was on Oh Ship and you can bet that meant she was going to flaunt what her mamma gave her.With photographer Andile Shellingson ...
Eye Candy
21 days ago

Thando Thabethe talks about her new film 'Love Lives Here'

Thando Thabethe is set to play the lead role in an upcoming international romantic comedy 'Love Lives Here'.
Entertainment
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race
Rewind: A look back at JZ's time as ANC president
X