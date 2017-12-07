Entertainment

'Extreme weather conditions' prompt venue change for Joyous Celebration 22

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 07 December 2017 - 16:38
Joyous Celebration
Image: Supplied

Joyous Celebration has switched venue for their much-anticipated 22nd album live recording at the eleventh hour.

The ‘Joyous 22 All for You’ live recording  was originally scheduled to take place at Maropeng Amphitheatre this Saturday.

But last night a new venue, Sandton Convention Centre, was announced.

“We believe in ensuring the safety of our fans first. We wanted to bring our people a unique experience of ‘All for You’ under the stars this year, unfortunately, due to the extreme weather conditions we’ve had to relook at our venue and the move to an indoor venue was unavoidable,”  Joyous Celebration founder Lindelani Mkhize explained the reason behind the venue change.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment this move may cause to our loyal fans and communities, but can assure you that the recording will be just as riveting, if not more so and we will do our best to facilitate all queries that may arise as a result of the change.”

A statement released by the gospel group promised that tickets purchased remain valid and do not need to be exchanged. However, should anyone wish to get a refund they can do so via Computicket.

