Panic as Joyous Celebration founder Lindelani Mkhize suffers heart attack

Joyous Celebration founder Lindelani Mkhize spent three nights in a Durban hospital after he suffered a heart attack on Tuesday.

The health scare was so serious that the giant gospel group decided to keep the incident a secret when told about it.

Mkhize, 52, spent three nights at Life Entabeni Hospital in Berea, Durban.

An upbeat Mkhize told Sunday World yesterday he was grateful to be alive.

Mkhize said the doctors told him it was a heart attack but he assured the public and his fans that he was recovering.

